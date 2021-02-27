Bashundhara LP Gas holds Retailer Meet in Lakshmipur

Bashundhara LP Gas Limited arranged a Retailer Meet Programme in Lakshmipur on Saturday.

The event titled ‘Retailer Meet Programme 2021’ held at Oitya Convention Centre in the district town.

Some 250 local retailers attended the programme while 36 of them were awarded for attaining monthly sales target.

The occasion was graced by the chief guest Head of Division of Bashundhara LP Gas Engineer Zakaria.

Among others, AGM Nur Kutub-ul-Alam, Cumilla DSM Rokonujjaman and Exclusive Distributor Md Belayet Hossen were also present on the occasion.