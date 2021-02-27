Chittagong

Bashundhara LP Gas holds Retailer Meet in Lakshmipur

Bashundhara LP Gas Limited arranged a Retailer Meet Programme in Lakshmipur on Saturday.

The event titled ‘Retailer Meet Programme 2021’ held at Oitya Convention Centre in the district town.

Some 250 local retailers attended the programme while 36 of them were awarded for attaining monthly sales target.

The occasion was graced by the chief guest Head of Division of Bashundhara LP Gas Engineer Zakaria.

Among others, AGM Nur Kutub-ul-Alam, Cumilla DSM Rokonujjaman and Exclusive Distributor Md Belayet Hossen were also present on the occasion.

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

Barishal`s four main canals to be operat...

  • Barisal
  • 17 hours ago

Aricha-Kazirhat ferry service resumed af...

  • Dhaka
  • 17 hours ago

One killed, 10 injured over land dispute...

  • Dhaka
  • 1 week ago

40 militant gates in Jamalpur 15 years o...

  • mymensingh
  • 1 week ago

21 bombs recovered from paddy fields

  • khulna
  • 2 months ago

Bus-truck collision kills 2 in Chattogra...

  • Chittagong
  • 6 months ago

Bank Managers' outstanding loans To 171,...

  • rajshahi
  • 1 year ago

2 devotees die at Biswa Ijtema

  • Dhaka
  • 1 year ago

All news in one click

;