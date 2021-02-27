7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival kicked off Friday

The much-awaited seventh Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival-2021, finally raised its curtain on Friday, 26 February on Zoom online platform at 10:30 am.The festival will end today, Saturday.

“The philosophy of DIMFF relates to dramatising storytelling and to make it successful to the public at a large reach, not just in a few hands”, said professor professor Jude William Genilo, dean of the Media Studies and Journalism department of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), says a press release.

A promo video titled as “Introduction to DIMFF” was screened for the audience to give a brief idea of the festival on the opening day

This time, we felt like it is not just a zero budget film that we appreciate. But we also got the courage to organise the festival with a low budget too, which is our first online international festival,” said festival director Rafi Ahmed.Later, pro-vice-chancellor of ULAB, professor Shamsad Mortuza, shared his speech, “Now this is a demarcating platform, use your mobile phone to express yourself, so you have your voice and your own choice”.

professor HM Jahirul Haque, the vice-chancellor of ULAB, said in his inauguration speech, “It’s a very proud moment that the festival has got 178 films and among them, 36 films are selected. Few will be screened tomorrow (Saturday) at STAR Cineplex. I acknowledge the contributions of the team of DIMFF, juries and all other members and inaugurate this festival.”

After all the speeches, out of thirty-six, seven films were screened in the first session of the day. The hosts also took responses from audiences and guests.The first featured screening was ended by the vote of thanks of DIMFF adviser Mohammad Shazzad Hossain to all guests, faculties, department, and everyone related to DIMFF-2021.

The second session started at 3 pm and 12 more films were screened in this session.Around five o’clock, the second Screening session was ended by another vote of thanks by Syeda Sadia Mehjabin, the executive adviser of DIMFF.

In her speech, she thanked the sponsors and partners -- "ProthomAlo.com" as associating partner, ABC Radio 89.2 FM” as radio partner, “Beraboo Tourism Bangladesh” and “S. A. Khaleque Property Development Ltd” as award partners, “HowCow'' as event partner, “BrainyZat'' as branding partner, DIMFF 2021’s first international partner, “Kinemaster'' as an official app partner and "STAR Cineplex" as the venue partner for the second time.