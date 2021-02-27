226,755 administered COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

A total of 2,26,755 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country on 17 February. Among the vaccine receivers, 1,45,203 were male and 81,552 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of today (Wednesday), the number of vaccine receivers is 15,86,368 as

the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January. Of them, 10,68,719 are male and 5,17,649 female.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said. The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said. The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila level while 24,96,660 people so far got them registered to be inoculated.