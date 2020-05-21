Wish To Come True For Salatul Hajat Dua

Salatul Hajat Dua

The Prophet Muhammad SallalLaahuAlaihiSallam stated regarding hajat prayer through which the servants of Allah SubhanaWa’ Tala can fulfill their wishes. Yes, each one of us has wishes in their life which change constantly with time. But, in order to get your wishes fulfilled one should plead in front of Allah Talah for no one else other than the Almighty can grant your wishes and make them come true. Whether you want a good job, a good partner, a good business or anything in your life, salatul hajat dua is the best way to accomplish all your desires.

Dua Of Hajat

People are always desperate to gain something or the other in their lives. They don’t rest till the last day of their life. Every day you have something new to the desire for. Right from wanting a new dress to wanting a new home, each desire of yours depends on Allah Talah for fulfillment. When you practice salatul hajat dua, you actually resolve this issue by getting your wishes granted by the Almighty. The dua of hajat is for everyone who has something halal and legit to get fulfilled. It will help you achieving anything you want.

Sometimes, people recite the dua of hajat but their wish doesn’t get granted. You shouldn’t lose hope. Maybe it is not the right time for you yet. For indeed, no one but Allah knows what the best is for you. Hence, one should practice salatul hajat dua and wait patiently to get desired results with patience. It is important to be positive and recite the dua of hajat with great sincerity and devotion. Make sure you recite the dua with clean intents.

Dua For Wish To Come True

Often people crave for a good partner or desire for their dream job. If you have one such dream to fulfill, then dua for wish to come true will be of great help to you. Insha Allah, it will help you live all your dreams and transform them into reality. You can get the dua for wish to come true from our molvi sb. He will explain to you the right procedure to perform it. Reciting the dua for wish to come true is a very sacred way and it has been practiced by our beloved Prophet (S.A.W) (PBUH) too. And, Allah Talah definitely helps those who ask for help from him.

The procedure for salatul hajat dua is given below:

You should practice 4 rakat nafil namaz for your hajat.

In the first rakat, recite Ayat-ul-kursi three time after Surah Fatiha.

Then in the 2nd, 3rd and 4thrakat recite Surah Al-Ikhlas, Surah Falaq and Surah Naas after Surah Fatiha respectively.

And, then lay down in said a and plead to the Almighty for your desire.

Insha Allah, very soon Allah SubhanaWa’ Tala will bless you with all you wish for. Practice the namaz more often to get all your wishes fulfilled. The salatul hajat dua is very powerful and is recommended for all our Muslim brothers and sisters to get all their legit desires fulfilled.