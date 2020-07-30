N95 mask scam: Sharmin remanded for 3 days

DHAKA: A Dhaka court has placed Sharmin Jahan, proprietor of Aparajita International, on a three-day remand in a case filed for supplying fake N95 masks to BSMMU's Covid-19 isolation unit.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) of Police produced her before the court seeking a three-day remand on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, DB police arrested Sharmin Jahan from the capital's Shahbag area after BSMMU Proctor Prof Syed Mozaffar Ahmed filed a case against her with Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday night.

She was a leader of Chhatra League during her studentship at Dhaka University's Department of Islamic Studies and at Netrokona College.

Sharmin Jahan currently works as an assistant registrar at the DU registrar office.