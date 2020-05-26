Istikhara For Husband To Divorce- Istikhara To Leave Husband

Istikhara For Husband To Divorce

To make the married life successful, it is important that both the husband and wife love and support each other. But it is not always true. The husband and wife feel complete devoid of love and trust and the relationship falls apart. Unfortunately, such marriages end up in divorce or talaq. But divorce is not the ultimate solution for your problems. The decision of divorce should not be taken in a hurry. A careful thought must be given before taking such decisions. If you are not able to come up with a decision for yourself then you can perform the Istikhara for husband to decide whether you should continue the relationship with your husband or leave him for good.

The Istikhara prayer is the guidance and blessing of Allah to get you to the right path. You can perform the Istikhara prayer for husband to divorce to know the absolute decision of Allah. Some people take the decision of divorce without thinking of the consequences but such decisions should not be taken in haste. The Istikhara prayer on how to do istikhara for husband is done to know what Allah considers best for you. It will guide you whether you should give your husband a second chance or end the relationship in divorce.

Islamic Istikhara Prayers to Leave Husband

The Salatul Istikhara prayer is easy to perform. You have to perform Islamic Istikhara prayers to leave husband before going to bed. Allah (swt) will show in your dreams about which direction is good for you or which path you should choose. Before performing the Istikhara prayer for husband have faith in Allah (swt). Allah Talah will always show the righteous path.

If you are looking for the dua on how to do Istikhara prayer for husband to divorce then you can recite the following Istikhara prayer for husband to divorce.

How to do Istikhara Prayer for Husband to Divorce

Allahumma inni astakhiruka bi’ilmika, Wa astaqdiruka bi-qudratika, Wa as’alaka min fadlika al-‘azlm Fa-innaka taqdiru Wala aqdiru, Wa ta’lamu Wala a’lamu, Wa anta ‘allamu l-ghuyub. Allahumma, in kunta ta’lam anna hadha-l-amra Khairun li fi dini wa ma’ashi wa’aqibati amri (or ‘ajili amri wa’ajilihi) Faqdirhu wa yas-sirhu li thumma barik li Fihi, Wa in kunta ta’lamu anna hadha-lamra shar-run li fi dini wa ma’ashi wa’aqibati amri (or fi’ajili amri wa ajilihi) Fasrifhu anni was-rifni anhu. Waqdir li al-khaira haithu kana Thumma ardini bihi.’

You must follow all the Islamic obligations before performing the Istikhara.