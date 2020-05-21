Islamic Wazifa And Dua For Husband Love To Wife

Husband holds the highest value in the life of a husband. Every girl desires that her husband should be loving and caring. He should give quality time to his wife. The concept of nikah makes it obligatory for the husband and wife to love another and hold respect. However, sometimes, husbands are a little careless and carefree in this relationship. They fail to live up to the expectation of their wives. In this way, it gets a little heart wrenching for the wife to handle the relationship. However, you shouldn’t lose hope. You should recite the dua for husband love to wife. The dua will generate intense feelings for you in the heart of your husband and he will love you a lot.

Every girl is worried whether her would-be husband will love her or not? Whether her husband will be loyal to her or not? Well, if you’re worried about how your would-be will be, then you should recite the Islamic dua for husband love to wife. With the help of this dua, your husband will love you from the very first day of your wedding. He will give love, affection and care and be with you in the all ups and downs of marital life.

If you have a loving and caring partner, then you’re very lucky, but all girls do not have similar luck. They suffer a lot because their husband doesn’t give them time, love, care and respect. They mistreat their wife in front of everyone and have no concern of their well-being. If your husband is very rude to you ad misbehaves with you, then recite the wazifa for husband love to wife. When you recite this wazifa, your husband will love you and will never be harsh with you. He will respect you and be very good with you.

Some husbands adopt bad habits like drugs, smoking and alcohol. It hampers the relationship and makes them mentally unstable. The husband stops thinking about his wife and family. If your husband is into these things and has stopped thinking of you and listening to you, then you should recite the Islamic wazifa for husband love to wife. The wazifa is very powerful and will make your husband listen to you. He will leave those habits and will become a good person. He will be in your control and will love you with all his heart.

The procedure for husband love to wife is given below –

After the obligatory prayer of the night, you have to perform this amal.

Recite this dua “Ar Raheem Taqadam Birakkatik Ealaa Li Wamusaedati Fi Alhusul Eaala Ma Urid”

Recite it 40 times.

Do this amal for 21 days.

In Sha Allah, you will see that your husband will change for the better.

However, it is advisable that you consult an Islamic astrologer before reciting it. It will ensure effective and instant results. Do not worry. The astrologer will guide you in a better way and you will see that everything will be fine.