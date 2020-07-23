Globalvisacards.com Review! Virtual Cards - Instant Delivery, International Billing, AVS

Website name: GLOBALVISACARDS.COM

Services provided: Virtual prepaid cards

Payment: Web Money, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Perfect Money, Bkash

WHAT IS GLOBALVISACARDS.COM?

This is a Visa and MasterCard prepaid credit card online-shop which “claims” to be a premium fully automated service offering virtual prepaid cards with immediate delivery for international use. GLOBALVISACARDS requires interested parties to visit their site to process the card.

HOW ARE GLOBALVISACARDS USEFUL?

GLOBALVISACARDS.com virtual credit cards can be used to;

Verify PayPal account

Shop on different sites like Amazon

Make payment for goods and services

Send payments e.g donations.

Like I mentioned above, those are some of the ways you can use GLOBALVISACARDS.COM once you have purchased the card. Once you make the payment, you will get information about card number, expiration date, and CVV2 which info you can use when making any transaction online.

HOW DO YOU PAY FOR THE CARD?

Web Money

Dash

Bitcoin cash

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Perfect Money

Bkash

GLOBALVISACARDS.com currently accepts the above forms of payment from people who want to buy the cards. Some of their payment options are manually processed while others are automatic.

HOW TO ORDER FOR GLOBALVISACARDS?

Visit their website

Add to cart your choice.

Click the Cashout option.

Enter your information and choose your payment method also place an order.

Key benefits of our Virtual Cards:

Card anonymity – the card can be registered on any name and address, thus making it possible to make purchases without revealing your real personal details. Confidentiality of the purchase process – when making a purchase, you are not required to provide your data (ID, address, etc.), and you can use the anonymous payment means such as cryptocurrencies. Instant 24/7 delivery – an automated issuing service is fully available 24/7 to provide cards right after payment. Global accessibility: users can purchase a card in every country and use it in almost any country, wherever prepaid Visa and MasterCard cards are accepted. Online support service. A possibility of a 95% refund of a card face value within one month of the date of purchase, if you haven’t used the card and decided that you won’t need it. A great selection: a wide range of face value from 5 to 50 USD. If you have coupon code you can use.

Prepaid Virtual Cards are accepted on most websites where Visa and MasterCard prepaid are accepted: Apple Store (iTunes), eBay, Facebook, GoDaddy, Google Playstore, Google Adwords, Hostgator, PayPal, Namecheap, Skype FREELANCER.COM, stripe payment, Getresponse, ThemeForest and more! Visa cards also can be used for recurring payments or subscriptions.

IS GLOBALVISACARDS.COM LEGIT OR SCAM?

As far as I know, GLOBALVISACARDS is legit. However, they have some drawbacks where some people buy and they take longer to get their cards.

