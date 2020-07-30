Chittagong

Bus-truck collision kills 2 in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed when a freight truck collided with a bus in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Thursday morning (July 30).
Several others were also injured in the incident occurred in front of Bara Awlia College on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway around 8:30 am. 

One of the deceased was identified as Md Shawkat, 24, hailed from Chandanaish upazila. The other victim is yet to be identified.

Dohazari highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Yasir Arafat told Banglanews: “A Chattogram-bound Saudia Paribahan bus overturned after colliding sideways with a Cox’s Bazar-bound cement-laden truck. The incident left two dead on the spot and several injured.”

The wounded persons are undergoing treatment at Lohagara upazila health complex, he added.

