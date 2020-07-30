50 online portals set for registration in first phase

DHAKA: Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said a total of 50 online portals of the country will be given permission for registration in the first phase.

“We will upload the list on our website tonight. Authorities concerned of the portals will be able to go for registration with due fees after Eid holiday,” he said.

The minister said it to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday (July 30).

Hasan Mahmud said some established portals’ might not make the list in the first phase due to lack of intelligence report, but they will get registration scope later.

“We have been planning to register the portals for long now and intelligence agencies were assigned to produce reports on them after investigation. We have already received positive reports on the 50 portals,” he said.

However, there are negative reports against some portals as well and they will be notified too, the minister added.